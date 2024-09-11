United Services Automobile Association Lowers Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

