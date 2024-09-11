United Services Automobile Association Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,264,000 after buying an additional 74,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 89.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after purchasing an additional 724,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,283,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.