United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,362,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after purchasing an additional 579,279 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 533,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 94,715 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,313,000 after purchasing an additional 258,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

