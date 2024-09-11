United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cameco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Cameco Company Profile



Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

