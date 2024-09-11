United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $26,353,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

KHC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.