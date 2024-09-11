United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,041 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

