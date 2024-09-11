United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,366 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

