United Services Automobile Association Sells 33,654 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,654 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $85,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 300,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

