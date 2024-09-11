United Services Automobile Association Sells 433 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $50,994,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 382,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $27,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.