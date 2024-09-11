United Services Automobile Association Sells 660 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
