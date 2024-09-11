United Services Automobile Association Sells 660 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Get Our Latest Report on QSR

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.