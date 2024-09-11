United Services Automobile Association Sells 699 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after buying an additional 997,912 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

