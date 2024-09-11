United Services Automobile Association Sells 814 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fortive were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

