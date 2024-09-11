United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $400,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Halliburton
In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Halliburton Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.
Halliburton Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
