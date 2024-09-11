United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Glj Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Glj Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $38.57 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Glj Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

X opened at $31.23 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

