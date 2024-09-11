United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 424,867 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,867 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $57,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,069,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 626,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

