Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Universal Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %
UEIC opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
Featured Articles
