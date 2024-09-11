Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Universal Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

UEIC opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 499,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

