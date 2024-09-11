UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $7.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

Insider Activity at UWM

Institutional Trading of UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 94.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UWM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.