Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 39,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

