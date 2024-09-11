Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,263 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

