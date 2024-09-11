VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 0.7%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.25. 79,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 17,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

