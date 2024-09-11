VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) Stock Position Lifted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.