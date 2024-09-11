Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.