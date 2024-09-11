Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

