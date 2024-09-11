Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 11.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

