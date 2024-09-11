Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $208.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

VEEV stock opened at $221.89 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

