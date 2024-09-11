Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ventas were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -341.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.04.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,065 shares of company stock worth $4,136,524 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

