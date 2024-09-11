Ventum Financial Downgrades Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) to Neutral

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.05. Ventum Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
About Amex Exploration
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
