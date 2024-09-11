Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives $8.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

