Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $96.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.37. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.