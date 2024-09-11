VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

