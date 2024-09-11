Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 258,059 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $32,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,986,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

