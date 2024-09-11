Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 512,390 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,390 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $32,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

