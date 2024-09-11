Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,543 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,302,160.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,156 shares of company stock worth $69,718,481. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.88, a PEG ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

