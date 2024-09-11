Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $341,630.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $269,007.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,151 shares of company stock worth $3,914,760 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SCSC opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

