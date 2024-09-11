Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,851 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ferguson worth $32,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

