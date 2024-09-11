Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.21 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Medpace worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Westwind Capital grew its position in Medpace by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $59,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $327.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.82 and its 200-day moving average is $394.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

