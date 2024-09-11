Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.56 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $28,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MOS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

