Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.59 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1,494.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Robert Half stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

