Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of FOX worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.
FOX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FOX
In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOX
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FOX
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.