Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

