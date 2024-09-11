Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.17 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Snap-on worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $55,954,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,399,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $275.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average is $276.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.