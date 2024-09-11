Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.17 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $35,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 193.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Down 1.7 %

Edison International stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

