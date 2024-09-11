Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

