Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Corning by 146.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 37,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 740,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corning by 124.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 610,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337,821 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.