Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 866,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

