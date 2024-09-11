Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 703,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

