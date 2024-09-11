Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 907,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,676 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in H World Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 209,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in H World Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,222,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 201,587 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in H World Group by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 669,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Down 0.9 %

HTHT stock opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.16%.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

