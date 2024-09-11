Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,216 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aflac worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aflac by 161.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $74.89 and a one year high of $111.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

