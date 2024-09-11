Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $242.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

