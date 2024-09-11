Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,316 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,316 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 122,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WEC opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

